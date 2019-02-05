  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Duluth, Ogechukwu Adekweh

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A Grand Rapids physician is among seven men arrested and suspected of soliciting a minor for sex.

Authorities conducted an undercover sting operation and placed ads on various sites know for soliciting sex. Prosecutors say Dr. Ogechukwu Adekweh was among those who responded to an ad and was arrested when he arrived to meet a juvenile female at a Duluth hotel.

The doctor’s employer, Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital, says he is no longer an employee. It’s unclear whether he has hired an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Duluth police say one of the men arrested took his own life last Friday, the day he was charged and released from custody.

