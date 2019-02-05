



Prince’s Paisley Park annual four-day special event, “Celebration,” is back for another year.

In honor of one of the best-selling artists of all time Prince Rogers Nelson, musical guests will be performing at Paisley Park April 25 through April 28 at Prince’s Chanhassen studio complex.

Musical guests set to perform at Paisley Park are members of the iconic band The Revolution — featuring Bobby Z, Lisa Coleman, Wendy Melovin and Matt Fink — as well as Jesse Johnson from The Time, and also Funk Soldiers, a 15-piece super-group of New Power Generation and Paisley Park musical alumni.

In addition to the musical guests, there will be a broad list of special guest speakers to take part in an exclusive panel discussions. They include a conversation with Prince’s longtime manager Bob Cavallo, Prince’s personal photographer and creative collaborator, Jeff Katz, and award-winning singer-songwriter Ingrid Chavez.

There will also be an off-site concert extension of the event: “Prince: In Concert on the Big Screen,” on Apr. 26 at 8 p.m. at The Armory in Minneapolis.

For more information and to purchase tickets, head to Paisley Park’s official website. Individual tickets to “Prince: In Concert on the Big Screen” will be available on Feb. 8 on The Armory’s site.