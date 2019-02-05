MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in New Hope say a child is in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in New Hope Tuesday morning.

According to police, the collision occurred shortly after 7 a.m. on the 7100 block of Bass Lake Road.

When emergency responders arrived, a child needed extrication from a vehicle. The child, along with the two adult drivers, were taken to North Memorial Health Care.

The child remains hospitalized in an unknown condition.

The crash is being actively investigated, including what role speed or alcohol may have played.

Details are limited, so check back for more.