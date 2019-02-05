MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar is expected to announce her bid for the presidency this weekend.

Minnesota’s senior senator took to social media after President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday to say she will make a “big announcement” at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis on Sunday.

I’m making a big announcement on Sunday. Join me there: https://t.co/Hz91NGE8hB pic.twitter.com/7Yz1dgaa31 — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 6, 2019

Sen. Klobuchar, a member of Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, was first elected to the Senate in 2006. She easily secured her third term in November, winning Minnesota by more than 600,000 votes.

She currently serves as a ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee, where her now infamous exchange with Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing further fueled the long-rumored prospect of Klobuchar launching a campaign for the presidency.

When it comes to her political positions, she is pro-choice, supports universal health care, supports LGBTQ+ rights and has an “F” rating from the National Rifle Association.

Before being elected to the United States Senate, Klobuchar served as Hennepin County Attorney.