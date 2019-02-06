



It happened where Interstates 35W and 94 merge in Minneapolis Tuesday afternoon.

A MnDOT traffic camera was rolling for the slow, snow-filled commute. As cars crept along, a Toyota pulled over in front of a pickup truck and a school bus. That is when the driver, who police say was 31-year-old Kenneth Lilly, got out and immediately started firing.

The video is tough to see, but shows what appear to be a couple gun flashes right away. Then, as the man walks between the pickup and the school bus, he apparently fires at least two more times. One final flash is seen as the man stands next to the bus’s door.

After the shooting, the man can be seen on the phone, pacing back and forth. A gun can be seen in a holster on his hip. He is wearing what appears to be a security guard uniform. As the first Minnesota State Patrol trooper arrives, the man puts his hands up. He is later cuffed and walked to the door of the bus, then put in a squad.

Police say the bus driver was hit in the head but will survive. Lilly has not yet been charged. Police said Tuesday that a small crash may have led up to the shooting.