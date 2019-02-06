



The people of Barron are still rejoicing after welcoming Jayme Closs home three weeks ago.

Life will never be the same, but there’s a new sense of peace for the town that’s been through so much.

Carole Holmquist’s property was searched when officers were searching for Jayme Closs.

“When they did a citywide search, they were searching the whole block. They were right below my kitchen window; they were looking all over,” Holmquist said.

And after 88 fearful days — they found her.

Holmquist says Barron is more “peaceful” since Jayme was found alive and well.

Jayme’s been living a full life since, staying with her aunt. She’s been able to spend time with her dog Mollie and share a steak dinner with her grandfather. These are images everyone in this town wanted to see.

“Her being taken, it was such an impact, we all came together,” local resident Brent Johnvian said.

And now, they’re hoping the man who admitted to taking Jayme will be taken away for good.

“Get this court hearing going and get him out as soon as they can,” Holmquist said.

Those closest to Jayme’s family say they’re goal right now is to focus on healing. They say the best way to help is to pray and to donate to Jayme’s GoFundMe, which you can find here.