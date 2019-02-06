



The latest step in this case took just 3 minutes in court, but it was still a tense time as Jayme Closs’ family and friends sat in the same room with the man accused of murdering her parents and holding her inside a remote cabin for months.

Handcuffed and wearing a jail jumpsuit, Jake Patterson smiled and nodded to his father, sister and brother seated in the front row of a Barron County courtroom.

Family and friends of James and Denise Closs filled three rows on the other side.

A preliminary hearing had been scheduled Wednesday morning — a proceeding Patterson told Judge James Babler he would waive.

Officials from Barron County asked other agencies to help step up security for the hearing. Patterson was brought in from where he is being held at the Polk County Jail, which sits a half hour away.

It’s been nearly a month since Closs escaped from Patterson’s Gordon, Wisconsin cabin where investigators say he held her under his bed after he shot and killed her parents in October.

It was apparent at the hearing that Patterson’s own family seems to also be more focused on Jayme’s recovery.

WCCO asked Patterson’s father if he had anything to say following the hearing, to which he replied, “Pray for Jayme’s family.”

Patterson’s arraignment is now scheduled for March 27 where he’ll enter a guilty or not guilty plea. His attorneys told me they don’t know at this time what he will plead next month.

