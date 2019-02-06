BARRON, Wis. (WCCO) — Wednesday marks a new phase in the Jayme Closs case: Jake Patterson’s preliminary hearing scheduled in Barron County court at 11 a.m.

In Wisconsin, preliminary hearings involve an investigator presenting the facts they have on the case to determine whether there is probable cause against Patterson. Officers’ criminal complaints already detail probable cause, however it has not been formally presented to the court.

Attorneys not affiliated with the case believe the hearing will last fewer than 15 minutes. Unless Patterson’s attorneys decide to waive the preliminary hearing, which they can do anytime before its scheduled start time, investigators explaining the evidence will be subject to a cross-examination and objections similar to a trial.

If Patterson’s defense team waives the hearing, the court will skip to an information, where the district attorney will present charges and Patterson can be arraigned.

He then may enter a plea, but doesn’t have to do so immediately. Minneapolis-based defense attorney Joe Tamburino, who is familiar with but has no connection with this case, said Patterson could plead not guilty to preserve his right to a fair trial, or he could plead guilty in hopes of getting a lesser sentence.

“Right now, Mr. Patterson is charged with two first degree murders, and that gives you 30 years,” Tamburino said. “It’s a life sentence in Wisconsin. Under certain situations, a judge could give you part of that and extended supervision. I don’t think that’s gonna happen in this case. So the most that he would be able to hope for is some type of concurrent sentences meaning that both charges run equally with each other as he serves the time.”

Patterson’s defense has not yet shared any plans regarding his intended plea.