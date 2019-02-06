School Dismissals:Some schools are letting out early this afternoon. Check the full closings list.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Wage Theft
(credit: CBS)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Lawmakers and labor leaders are making a push to stiffen penalties on employers who fail to pay workers the wages they’re owed.

They say at least 40,000 Minnesotans are victims of wage theft every year, costing them around $12 million in unpaid wages. And they say the state lacks sufficient power to help shortchanged workers recover the money they earned.

The bill, which was set for its first committee hearing Wednesday, is among the House Democrats’ top 10 priorities this session. But it hasn’t been introduced yet in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Democratic House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler says unpaid workers have been waiting too long for justice. He says he hopes the Senate steps up and passes the legislation instead of just talking a good game.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.