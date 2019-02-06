



— President Donald Trump did not back down on the issues dividing the country in Tuesday night’s State of the Union address.

Reaction to the president’s speech has been as divided as Congress itself.

“The state of the union is strong,” Trump said.

The president pushed for a united union in his second State of the Union address.

“Victory is not winning for our party. Victory is winning for our country,” Trump said.

He warned of partisan investigations getting in the way of policy making.

“If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation,” Trump said.

One of the biggest cheers of the night came from Democratic congresswomen.

“We also have more women serving in Congress than ever before,” Trump said.

Dressed in white – most are part of the newly empowered Democratic majority in the House.

The president reiterated his campaign promise, to combat illegal immigration with a border barrier.

“The proper wall never got built, I will get it built,” Trump said.

In a CBS News poll, a majority of viewers said they approved of the president’s speech, with only Democrats expressing strong disapproval.

“At times, he called for unity without specifics, at other times he served up divisive campaign rhetoric that he has used so frequently in the past,” said Democratic New York Senator Chuck Schumer.

Stacey Abrams, who lost the race for Georgia governor last year, gave the official democratic response.

“The shutdown was a stunt engineered by the president of the United States,” Abrams said.

Lawmakers have just nine days to strike a deal on border security before another partial government shutdown.