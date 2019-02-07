School Closings:Several schools are closed or delayed Thursday.
By Mary McGuire
Filed Under:Local TV, Mary McGuire, Minnesota Department Of Natural Resources, Snow, Winter


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve dealt with everything from a polar vortex to heavy snow fall, combined with some serious ice.

Sounds pretty miserable right? Not if you look at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Twin Cities Snow and Cold Index, formerly known as the Winter Misery Index.

(credit: CBS)

The system assigns things like temperature and snowfall a point value to compare the severity of winters past and present. All measurements are taken at the MSP Airport.

As of Tuesday, this winter ranked as “mild” with 52 points. Thursday’s snow will bump things up to “moderate.”

Winters have been measured using this index since the year 1900, and the worst one in recent memory was in 2013-2014.

Mary McGuire

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.