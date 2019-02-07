MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 36-year-old man died Wednesday evening after he was struck by an SUV while walking across a highway in the north metro.

The State Patrol says the man, who has yet to be identified, was hit by a Honda CRV shortly before 7 p.m. while crossing Highway 169 in Elk River, just north of Main Street.

The driver of the SUV, 17-year-old Andrew Hattling of Elk River, stopped at the scene. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, the patrol says.

Road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.