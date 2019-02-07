School Closings:Several schools are closed or delayed Thursday.
Thursday, Feb. 7 is National Fettuccine Day! Chef Trevis Langley from Red Rabbit shares his recipe.

Fettuccine Alfredo

½ cup Grated Parmesan Reggiano
1 ½ cup hot heavy cream
1 Tbsp. kosher salt
½ clove garlic shaved thin
1 Tbsp. olive oil
1 tsp kosher salt (yes a second time)
6 oz. cooked Fettuccini (I used fresh made)
1 T crushed croutons

Instructions:
– Heat cream to a boil and immediately place into a blender
– While running the blender on medium speed pour salt and cream through the top
– Continue to run on medium – high speed until very smooth
– Heat garlic and oil in a large sauté pan being careful not to brown the garlic
– Stir in salt then Alfredo sauce, bring to a boil.
– Place pasta in boiling water to heat or cook if you used fresh pasta. (about 1 minute)
– Toss pasta with sauce until it begins to thicken. Plate in a pasta bowl and sprinkle with crushed croutons.

