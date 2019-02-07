ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota House committee has approved a bill to strengthen the state’s laws against sexual harassment.

The judiciary committee sent the bill to the floor on a 16-0 vote Thursday.

Democratic Rep. Kelly Moller, of Shoreview, and other witnesses told the panel the legislation is necessary because Minnesota courts have set the legal standard too high for victims of sexual harassment in the workplace to seek justice in the courts.

Business groups and attorneys testified that nobody supports sexual harassment, but they believe the bill would have unintended consequences and drive up liability insurance costs for businesses.

A similar bill passed the House with wide bipartisan support last session but stalled out in the Senate. This year it’s among the top 10 bills on the new House Democratic majority’s agenda.

