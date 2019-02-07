



— With spring break just around the corner, indoor water parks are sure to be a popular destination for families who want to stay a bit closer to home.

But in our fine state, which indoor waterpark floats to the top? Our viewers picked Great Wolf Lodge in Bloomington as the best in Minnesota!

Any good Minnesotan knows the recipe to a fun and successful family vacation. You take one part family, one part water, and mix thoroughly!

“What’s not to love? We bring joy to families,” said Great Wolf Lodge General Manager Angela Reed.

She is well aware that cooking up family fun requires a delicate balance.

“We focus on the kids first, but we also have to keep the parents in mind,” Reed said.

And in this 75,000 square feet of water nirvana, there is surely something for everybody.

“We can start off with the lazy river, which we refer to as ‘the place where parents like to go.’ It encompasses the entire park,” Reed said.

They have a fantastic wave pool, but if you’re feeling the need for speed, check out the Wolf Rider Body Board Simulator. It looks like a blast, as well as the perfect place for dad to humiliate himself!

“We have body and tube slides starting at the second floor all the way up to the 10-story family raft ride,” Reed said.

There are slides and activities for every age and sized kid. And when you want to take a break from the water?

“We have a kids experience group that entertains our kids almost like a cruise ship,” she said. “Everything from story time, to yoga tails, to p.j. parties. Bubble dances will happen quite frequently in this room.”

There is also a ropes course, a climbing wall and an arcade. And if you like magic, kids can get a magic wand and use it on an interactive scavenger hunt, finding various treasures and objects throughout the property.

But the real magic happens when kids encounter Wiley the wolf.

“That’s the best part of my job is to see the kids’ faces when they first walk in and realize where their parents are bringing them,” Reed said.

And that’s worth the price of admission right there.