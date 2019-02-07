OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 11: A sign is posted in front of a Wells Fargo bank on October 11, 2013 in Oakland, California. Wells Fargo reported a 13 percent increase in third-quarter profits with a net income of $5.6 billion, or 99 cents a share compared to $4.9 billion, or 88 cents a share one year ago. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wells Fargo is reporting a nationwide outage on its website and mobile app. The company tweeted Thursday morning to apologize to customers who may be experiencing an issue.

We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with our online banking and mobile app. Thanks for your patience while we research this issue. If you are impacted, please check back here for updates. — Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) February 7, 2019

There is no word on when the issue will be resolved.

“We’re sorry some of our customers may continue to experience an issue with our online banking and mobile app. We’re working hard to resolve the matter ASAP and will post additional updates here,” Wells Fargo said in a statement.

This is the second time this month Wells Fargo customers have experienced issues. On Feb. 1, the company also reported an outage.