VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A man who died after being found naked and in medical distress by the Washougal River in southwest Washington has been identified as a Minnesota man.

Clark County authorities say 43-year-old John Mullenmeister was taken by ambulance to a hospital on Feb. 2 where he died.

Sheriff’s deputies say an autopsy did not find signs of violence on Mullenmeister’s body and his death does not appear to be a homicide.

Toxicology tests are pending.

