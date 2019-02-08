



— The below-zero temperatures didn’t scare snow lovers off. They took advantage of the fresh powder and got outdoors for some Friday fun.

Whether you’re running around the lake, or taking a running start, it’s fun to play in the fresh snow. Our four-legged friends wore layers to combat the cold at the Lake of the Isles dog park.

“It’s the cutest thing. Yeah, she’s all about it,” Tony Sacarelos of Minneapolis said about his dog VooDoo.

Sacarelos tries to get his hound mix puppy out for an hour a day, or until her paws get cold, so she can run out her energy.

“Just chasing dogs around and all that,” Sacarelos said.

Over at Buck Hill, some brave souls hit the slopes. Skiers and snowboarders are few and far between but those who showed up were in for a treat.

“We got here right when it opened. The hills were perfectly groomed. No one has been out here. It’s been all to ourselves we’ve got to try some fun things that we don’t normally get to do when there’s a ton of people around,” Brayden Leloup of Apple Valley said.

Like skiing backwards down the hill.

“It’s awesome. Didn’t have to worry about hitting anyone else,” Leloup said.

“Going off the kickers on the jumps you know when there’s a lot of people, it’s a lot of pressure since no one’s here you can do whatever you want,” friend Thomas See said.

They said the key to keeping a smile on the slopes is taking a few breaks and heading into the chalet to warm up.

“Little chilly on the lift, not going to lie, but on the way down, still fun,” Michael Lueck of Prior Lake said.

Lueck couldn’t resist sneaking in a few runs over his lunch break.

“It’s empty, suns out, fresh snow, why not?” Lueck said.

Too tired of skiing, some kids made their own sliding hill.

“Gotta live when you have the time,” Leloup said.