EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have completed their coaching staff for 2019, hiring Marwan Maalouf as special teams coordinator and Rick Dennison as offensive line coach.

The Vikings also announced Friday the promotion of assistant quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing to wide receivers coach, where Darrell Hazell was not retained.

Maalouf was Miami’s special teams coordinator for the last six seasons. He replaces Mike Priefer, who took the same job in Cleveland.

Dennison, who was also given the title of running game coordinator, begins his 25th year as an NFL assistant. The majority of his time was spent in Denver with Gary Kubiak, who has joined the Vikings as an assistant head coach and offensive adviser. Dennison has served 10 seasons as an offensive coordinator.

