MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Inver Grove Heights police made quite an unusual house call Friday night.

Someone called 911 at about 11 p.m. to report seeing a horse inside of a basement.

The animal was likely brought inside by its owner due to sub-zero temperatures.

“Never a dull moment in IGH!” said the police department’s Facebook page. “No horses or officers were hurt in this incident and the horse was safely returned to the corral!”

Police did not provide WCCO-TV with any more information on this when contacted Saturday morning, other than saying it is an “active investigation.”