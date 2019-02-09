Snow Emergencies:Click here to see whether your city is under a snow emergency.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people were killed Friday when the pickup truck they were driving crossed the center line of Highway 61 a struck a semi.

The driver of the pickup truck, 58-year-old Gary Dean Johnson, and the passenger, 59-year-old Cheryl Ann Schleicher, both of Lake City, died in the head-on crash.

Authorities say the semi, driven by a 58-year-old Rochester man, was traveling northbound on Highway 61 in Wabasha County and the pickup was traveling southbound. The crash occurred at mile marker 70 in Lake Township.

Roads were snow and ice-covered at the time of the crash. The driver of the semi received non-life threatening injuries.

No additional information has been released at this time.

