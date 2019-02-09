Snow Emergencies:Click here to see whether your city is under a snow emergency.
Mike Augustyniak and Jennifer Mayerle (credit: CBS)


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak covered a lot of ground in this week’s WCCO Saturday Morning show. Here are links for more information.

The Works Museum

Yam Haus

DeRusha Eats: Prairie Organic Spirits

Davanni’s Pizza, Edina

Best of MN: Great Wolf Lodge Waterpark in Bloomington

AMA Supercross at U.S. Bank Stadium

Go Red for Women Expo at Mall of America

Minnesota Golf Show

