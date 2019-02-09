Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak covered a lot of ground in this week’s WCCO Saturday Morning show. Here are links for more information.
Mike Augustyniak and Jennifer Mayerle (credit: CBS)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak covered a lot of ground in this week’s WCCO Saturday Morning show. Here are links for more information.
DeRusha Eats: Prairie Organic Spirits
Best of MN: Great Wolf Lodge Waterpark in Bloomington
AMA Supercross at U.S. Bank Stadium
Go Red for Women Expo at Mall of America