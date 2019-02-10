



Two women are dead following a shooting near the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood in Minneapolis Saturday.

Minneapolis police say officers arrived to an apartment complex Saturday on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue Southeast at 10:30 p.m., where they found two women with gunshot wounds.

Responding officers say the women were pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect, or suspects, fled before officers arrived.

The victims’ identities will be released pending an autopsy by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477, or submit tips through the CrimeStoppers website.