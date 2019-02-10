Dolly Parton attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Dolly Parton was honored during the 61st annual GRAMMY Awards on CBS with her own special tribute. During the performance the legendary country singer was joined by various artists of today including Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and Maren Morris.
Parton began the performance flanked by Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves for a rendition of “Here You Come Again.” Next up was a duet of “Jolene” with Molly Cyrus, her very own Goddaughter. Maren Morris then came out to join the talented pair for a rousing rendition of “After The Gold Rush.”
Cyrus and Morris would then take their leave as Little Big Town emerged for “Red Shoes.” Finally all of the artists involved came back out to sing “9-5” together for a Staples Center audience that was hanging on every word from the all-star lineup on stage.
See below for the best pictures from Parton’s well deserved tribute and stay locked in on CBS throughout the night for more incredible performances!
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: (L-R) Katy Perry, Dolly Parton and Kacey Musgraves perform onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Dolly Parton (L) and Miley Cyrus perform onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: (L-R) Maren Morris, Dolly Parton, and Miley Cyrus perform onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: Dolly Parton (C) performs with (L-R) Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild, and Philip Sweet of Little Big Town onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Dolly Parton (C) performs with (from L) Maren Morris; Katy Perry; Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild, and Philip Sweet of Little Big Town; Miley Cyrus; Linda Perry; and Kacey Musgraves onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: Dolly Parton (C) performs with (L-R) Maren Morris, Katy Perry, Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild, Philip Sweet, Miley Cyrus, and Kacey Musgraves onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)