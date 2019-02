WOODVILLE, Wis. (WCCO) — A man is critically injured after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a snow plow.

The crash happened Friday just before noon on Interstate 94 near Woodville, Wisconsin. The Wisconsin State Patrol says 33-year-old Shane Dold lost control of his Saturn and struck a snow plow, operated by 68-year-old Dennis Benson.

Dold was taken by helicopter to Regions Hospital with critical injures.

The crash remains under investigation.