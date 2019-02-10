MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sen. Amy Klobuchar joined a crowded field of Democratic presidential candidates in a uniquely Minnesota way – in the middle of a snowstorm.

Klobuchar’s announcement brought thousands of people to a snowy island in the middle of the Mississippi River.

The three-term U.S. Senator highlighted her modest roots and a promise to put “heart” back in the “Heartland.”

“For every worker, farmer, dreamer, builder – for every American – I’m running for you,” Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar never mentioned President Donald Trump’s name, but decried what she called “petty and vicious” politics and government in a state of “chaos.”

“We are all tired of the shutdowns and the showdowns, the gridlock and the grandstanding. Today we say enough is enough,” Klobuchar said.

The “Sno-buchar” event had a festive family feel. Many brought their children and their dogs, bundled up against the weather. Some supporters even arrived on skis.

“Not unusual. It’s the right way to get here,” said Dale Peterson, of Minneapolis.

Klobuchar joins the race as the only Midwesterner, with a Midwest strategy: Win back Midwest states that voted for President Trump.

“What makes me unique is that I did this announcement in the middle of a blizzard. And I think we need people with grit. I have that grit,” Klobuchar said. “And it’s really important that we hear from all parts of the country and have someone in the White House who has people’s backs.”

After her speech, Klobuchar dismissed reports last week that she mistreats her staff, saying she has high expectations for herself and people who work for her.

Sunday night, Republicans are saying she broke a promise to serve out her Senate term.

President Trump slammed Klobuchar’s snowy announcement on Twitter, saying she’s “fighting global warming while standing in a virtual blizzard of snow, ice and freezing temperatures. Bad timing. By the end of her speech she looked like a Snowman(woman)!”

Well, it happened again. Amy Klobuchar announced that she is running for President, talking proudly of fighting global warming while standing in a virtual blizzard of snow, ice and freezing temperatures. Bad timing. By the end of her speech she looked like a Snowman(woman)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2019

Klobuchar fired back, saying she’s “Looking forward to debating you about climate change (and many other issues). And I wonder how your hair would fare in a blizzard?”

Science is on my side, @realDonaldTrump. Looking forward to debating you about climate change (and many other issues). And I wonder how your hair would fare in a blizzard? ☃️ Everyone else can join my team and contribute at https://t.co/Hz91NGE8hB https://t.co/Xjjz9I2Fw7 — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 10, 2019

See Sen. Klobuchar’s full speech below: