MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The 25th Annual Basilica Block Party is still a few months away, but the lineup is out with a diverse array of artists, including two Grammy award-winning headliners.

Announced Tuesday morning, organizers say Kacey Musgraves and Jason Mraz will be performing at the 2019 Basilica Block Party. This past Sunday at the Grammy’s, Musgraves took home the most prestigious award of the night, winning Album of the Year for her fourth studio album titled “Golden Hour.”

Jason Mraz, known for hits like “I’m Yours” and “The Remedy” is a Grammy award-winner himself, winning his first back in 2009 for hit song “Make it Mine.”

Other performers this year include Hanson, Dawes, Semisonic, CHVRCHES and more.

The 2019 Basilica Block Party kicks off on Friday, July 12th at 5 p.m.

Check out the full schedule below:

Friday, July 12:

Great Clips Stage

Kacey Musgraves

Dawes

Anderson East

Ruston Kelly

PreferredOne Stage

Semisonic

The Jayhawks

Yam Haus

Saturday, July 13:

Great Clips Stage

Jason Mraz

Hanson

Johnnyswim

Lissie

PreferredOne Stage