MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates is talking about the things he’s learned over the last year that’s surprised and inspired him, as he spoke exclusively with WCCO in the Twin Cities about his annual letter.

Since the Gates Foundation was formed in 2000, it has paid out more than $45 billion dollars in grants.

But Gates and his wife, Melinda, say before paying out money, they look at past projects and their successes. This has led to a wider understanding on things like climate change, teaching approaches and the next generation of toilets.

Bill Gates told Jason DeRusha the information has inspired him to look at new solutions to old problems.

The Gates Foundation also helped fund a study with the 23andMe DNA test kit that found a link between six genes and premature birth. It could lead to a breakthrough in helping women extend their pregnancies to full term.