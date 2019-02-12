



A man who won a Super Lotto prize in the Caribbean picked up his massive check, while wearing a mask from the movie “Scream.”

The winner apparently didn’t want anyone to know he won $158,400,000 Jamaican dollars, or some $1,171,424 in U.S. money.

Supreme Ventures runs the game in several Caribbean islands.

Aside from the “Scream” mask, made popular in 1996, the man was only identified as A. Campbell, and also wore a full coat, long pants, and gloves to conceal his identity.

“It took him 54 days to come forward and we started to get nervous, but we forgive him. After all, we’d probably feel queasy too after realizing we won,” Supreme Ventures said.

“I looked at my ticket and ran into my bathroom and said, ‘I won! I won!’ From the day I found out that I won, I’ve been sick. My head hurt me for three days because I was thinking so much. [Wondering] if what I’ve been longing for really come true. I had a belly ache for two weeks, sometimes I feel so much pain I forgot that I had won,” he told Loop News.

The winner also told Loop that the winning numbers came to him in a dream, and the first thing he will do with the cash is buy a house.