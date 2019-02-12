MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Dakota County say a woman was fortunate to only suffer minor injuries after her vehicle was struck by a train Tuesday morning.

According to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call at 4:41 a.m. about a car stuck on the railroad track by Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue.

While responding, deputies requested that dispatch contact CP Rail to have them stop all trains on that track.

Deputies also received information that there were three bystanders at the scene attempting to push the vehicle off the tracks while the owner of the vehicle was inside. A short time later, dispatch advised that the car was struck by a train.

“Fortunate for the owner, she only received minor injuries,” the sheriff’s office said. “Thank you to the citizens that stopped to assist; if it were not for them this could have potentially had a different outcome for the driver.”

The sheriff’s office says it is aware of one of the bystanders, but is seeking the other two so they can be recognized for their heroic actions.