



A new alternative for Valentine’s Day is coming up Wednesday, for those who want to celebrate it differently.

Marked on Feb. 13, Galentine’s Day is a celebration to rejoice and appreciate among your best group of girlfriends, according to the Atlantic.

The fictional, but now more widespread, holiday started in a 2010 episode of “Parks and Recreation,” when the character Leslie Knope created it to show gratitude to her female friendship a day before Valentine’s Day.

“Every February 13, my lady-friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast style. Ladies celebrating ladies,” Knope said.

On the episode, Knope gifted her female friends with hand crafted items, a mosaic and an essay explaining how incredible they are.

On WCCO Mid-Morning, lifestyles expert Jasmine Stringer shared some ideas for how to mark the day, which can be seen in the video above.