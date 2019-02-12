  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Celebration, Female, Galentine's Day, Leslie Knope, Parks and Recreation, Valentine's Day


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new alternative for Valentine’s Day is coming up Wednesday, for those who want to celebrate it differently.

Marked on Feb. 13, Galentine’s Day is a celebration to rejoice and appreciate among your best group of girlfriends, according to the Atlantic.

The fictional, but now more widespread, holiday started in a 2010 episode of “Parks and Recreation,” when the character Leslie Knope created it to show gratitude to her female friendship a day before Valentine’s Day.

“Every February 13, my lady-friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast style. Ladies celebrating ladies,” Knope said.

On the episode, Knope gifted her female friends with hand crafted items, a mosaic and an essay explaining how incredible they are.

On WCCO Mid-Morning, lifestyles expert Jasmine Stringer shared some ideas for how to mark the day, which can be seen in the video above.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.