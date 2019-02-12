  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When it comes to performing a physical task, is more help better?

A new study by British and Japanese researchers shows more is better. They say doing something like moving a large table will become easier by the more people you add.

“The researchers found that the key to physical coordination was the ability to infer the group’s goal through touch,” the report said.

The tasks were completed with improvements apparent when second, third and even fourth people were added to the job.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.