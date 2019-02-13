MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Traffic Office is telling people to stop talking about it online while driving.
In a tweet, the Traffic Office stated that it’s seeing a lot of people videoing the roads and posting to social media while driving.
According to MnDPS, there have been six distracted-related fatalities on Minnesota roads since December 1, 2018.
Driving and posting isn’t just dangerous, but illegal too. It falls under the Use of Wireless Communication Device statute. If a person gets in a crash while posting and driving can get cited for driving without due care.
Depending on the amount of offenses, penalty fines can range from $50 to almost $300, before added court fees. If posting causes a crash that kills someone, the charge can be upped to a homicide or criminal vehicular operation.