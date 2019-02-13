MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Traffic Office is telling people to stop talking about it online while driving.

In a tweet, the Traffic Office stated that it’s seeing a lot of people videoing the roads and posting to social media while driving.

We’ve been seeing way too many people behind the wheel shooting and posting videos of road conditions, crashes or slow traffic. Trying to take video while behind the wheel is dangerous and illegal. Put the phone down & focus 100% of your attention on the road! #JustDrive — MN Traffic Safety (@MnDPS_OTS) February 11, 2019

According to MnDPS, there have been six distracted-related fatalities on Minnesota roads since December 1, 2018.

Driving and posting isn’t just dangerous, but illegal too. It falls under the Use of Wireless Communication Device statute. If a person gets in a crash while posting and driving can get cited for driving without due care.

Depending on the amount of offenses, penalty fines can range from $50 to almost $300, before added court fees. If posting causes a crash that kills someone, the charge can be upped to a homicide or criminal vehicular operation.