



A day after President Donald Trump said that Rep. Ilhan Omar should resign from Congress for some recent tweets broadly condemned as anti-Semitic, the freshman congresswoman fired back on Twitter, accusing the president of “trafficking in hate” for his entire life.

On Wednesday morning, Omar tweeted at Trump, saying that the president has trafficked in hate against Muslims, immigrants, indigenous people, blacks, and Jews. Additionally, she implied that while she takes criticism to heart, the president does not.

Hi @realDonaldTrump– You have trafficked in hate your whole life—against Jews, Muslims, Indigenous, immigrants, black people and more. I learned from people impacted by my words. When will you? https://t.co/EqqTyjkiNE — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 13, 2019

Omar’s tweet was a response to what Trump told reporters Tuesday, when he spoke on a pair of tweets that Omar wrote over the weekend, which he described as “terrible.” He added that he thought Omar should step down from Congress or resign from her post on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

In those weekend tweets, Omar suggested that the reason members of Congress support Israel is because they are being paid to do, specifically by the pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC.

“It’s all about the Benjamins baby,” Omar wrote, referencing a lyric about $100 bills from a 90s rap song.

Prominent Republicans and Democrats swiftly condemned the tweets as perpetuating anti-Semitic tropes, specifically the idea that Jews control politics through money. Omar later apologized on Monday, saying that her intention was never to offend Jewish Americans.

“We have to always be willing to step back and think through criticism, just as I expect people to hear me when others attack me for my identity,” she said. “This is why I unequivocally apologize.”