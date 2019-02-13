



1. Modo Yoga

Photo: modo yoga/Yelp

In search of a new favorite yoga spot? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top yoga spots around Minneapolis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for yoga.

Topping the list is Modo Yoga. Located at 3252 W. Lake St., Unit B, in Cedar-Isles-Dean, the yoga and barre class spot is the highest rated spot of its kind in Minneapolis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 79 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Firm

Photo: the firm/Yelp

Next up is Harrison’s The Firm, situated at 1010 Second Ave. North. With 4.5 stars out of 61 reviews on Yelp, the gym, personal training and yoga spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Yess Yoga

Photo: lucia y./Yelp

Whittier’s Yess Yoga, located at 23 E. 26th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the yoga spot five stars out of 24 reviews.

4. One Yoga Studio

Photo: one yoga studio/Yelp

One Yoga Studio, a yoga spot in Lowry Hill East, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 43 Yelp reviews. Head over to 721 W. 26th St. to see for yourself.

5. Alchemy

Photo: molly h./Yelp

Over in North Loop, check out Alchemy, which has earned five stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp. You can find the gym and yoga spot at 246 Ninth Ave. North.