



— Soon, mounted horse patrols will no longer be on the streets of St. Paul.

Police Chief Todd Axtell is ending the program, as well as motorcycle patrols. He is reassigning nine officers to patrol neighborhoods in squad cars. Three other officers will focus full time on distracted driving.

The police department says injuries to mounted patrol officers doubled in the past four years. They say motorcycle officers have also been injured.

Three of the horses will return to the people who donated them. Police say they are working on finding good homes for the other animals.