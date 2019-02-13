MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Target is recalling a pair of children’s boots over concerns that an attached unicorn horn might come off and pose a choking hazard for children.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission says that the Minneapolis-based retailer recalled its Cat & Jack brand Unicorn “Chirara” boots on Tuesday. Consumers can return the boots at any Target store for a full refund.

According to officials, four consumers reported that the unicorn horn attached to the boots came off.

However, no injuries to children have been reported.