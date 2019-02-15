



— J. Carver Distillery in Waconia and Tattersall Distilling in Minneapolis have been named best in class in one of the nation’s most prestigious spirits competitions.

The American Craft Spirits named their 2019 award winners, and J. Carver took silver in the Brandy category, and was named Best in Class of all those who competed.

Tattersall earned a gold medal in the Rum Category and the Barreled Rum was named Best in Class.

The American Craft Spirits Association Awards recognizes the best spirits in six different categories, and were judged at the distiller’s convention in Minneapolis.

J. Carver also won bronze medals for two vodkas and three rye whiskeys, Tattersall earned bronze medals on three gins, a blackstrap rum, and eight specialty liquors including a fernet, amaro, aquavit, and several cremas.

Other medalists from Minnesota include:

– Far North Spirits in Hallock earned a silver for the Roknar Minnesota Rye Whiskey

– St. Paul’s 11 Wells Spirits Company took a silver for Barrel Aged Boiler Room Rum, and silver for the Allspice Liqueur in the specialty spirits category.

– Vikre Distilling in Duluth took Bronze for Lake Superior Vodka, Honor Brand Hay & Sunshine Whiskey, and Bent Paddle Black Malt Whiskey.

– Bent Brewstillery in Roseville took bronze for the Gunner Ghost Reserve Gin

– Northfield’s Loon Liquors Distillery took bronze for a ginger, blueberry and coffee liqueur as well as a Wheaton Barley vodka and Loonshine Whiskey.

– RockFilter Distillery from Spring Grove took silver with Organic Barrel Roll Rye Whiskey and bronze with Dessa’s Time & Distance Bourbon.

You can check out the full list of winners here.