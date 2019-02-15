MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A judge has set conditional bail at $500,000, or $1 million without conditions, for a man accused of a 1993 cold case murder in Minneapolis.

For 25 years, the murder of 35-year-old Jeanne Ann Childs was a mystery. She was found brutally stabbed to death in her Minneapolis apartment in 1993. DNA was collected at the scene, and now, investigators say it matches that of Jerry Westrom.

Westrom was arrested earlier this week, and was being held at Hennepin County Jail.

On Friday, a judge set bail and also a hearing where Westrom is next expected to appear in court for March 13.

The conditions attached to Westrom’s release would include remaining law-abiding, making all future court appearances, taking medications according to prescription, no alcohol or controlled substance use, and other applicable conditions.

According to the criminal complaint, a mixture of two or more peoples’ DNA was recovered on one of the samples taken from the crime scene.

Recently, investigators say they matched that DNA to a napkin that Westrom used at a hockey game and threw away.

In an interview after his arrest, Westrom denied being in the apartment. He said he did not know the victim, and said he did not have sex with any women in Minneapolis in 1993. When confronted with the DNA evidence, he told investigators he had no idea why his DNA would be present at that scene.