



— A 20-year-old registered sex offender has been arrested and charged after he allegedly attacked a Brainerd High School staff member inside a locker room.

According to the Brainered Dispatch, Jared Allen-Tristen McCormack of Brainerd faces three felony charges in connection to the early Monday morning incident.

McCormack allegedly waited inside a girls’ locker room before attacking the female victim, who had just showered and dressed herself. She said he came up behind her, put his arm around her neck and mouth, and attempted to pull her backwards or pull her down.

He eventually fled the locker room and the victim reported the assault and the police were called.

The Brainerd Dispatch reports police later located McCormack near the school. Surveillance footage from the school shows McCormack entering the building and the locker room.

McCormack has a lengthy criminal history, including a conviction for having sex with a minor.