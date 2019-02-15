  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brainerd, Brainerd High School, Registered Sex Offender


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 20-year-old registered sex offender has been arrested and charged after he allegedly attacked a Brainerd High School staff member inside a locker room.

According to the Brainered Dispatch, Jared Allen-Tristen McCormack of Brainerd faces three felony charges in connection to the early Monday morning incident.

McCormack allegedly waited inside a girls’ locker room before attacking the female victim, who had just showered and dressed herself. She said he came up behind her, put his arm around her neck and mouth, and attempted to pull her backwards or pull her down.

He eventually fled the locker room and the victim reported the assault and the police were called.

The Brainerd Dispatch reports police later located McCormack near the school. Surveillance footage from the school shows McCormack entering the building and the locker room.

McCormack has a lengthy criminal history, including a conviction for having sex with a minor.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.