Filed Under:Gopher Football, Hennepin County Attorney's Office, Local TV, Max Janes, Minneapolis, Minneapolis Police


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Gophers football team has dismissed 18-year-old freshman tight end Max Janes, who was charged with assaulting police officers while intoxicated.

A team spokesperson said Janes was “immediately dismissed as soon as we learned about the incident, which was a week ago.”

Max Janes (credit: Hennepin County Jail)

The police report says officers were called to a location in Minneapolis on Friday, Feb. 8 at about 2:30 a.m. for a welfare check involving “an intoxicated male.” While waiting for paramedics to arrive at the scene, police say Janes “punched officers.” Paramedics evaluated Janes, who was then arrested and taken to Hennepin County Jail.

He was released from custody on a $20,000 bond three days later. The Hennepin County Attorney’s office has charged him with fourth-degree assault and for obstructing the legal process. He made his first court appearance Tuesday.

“He is deeply apologetic and is on the way to making amends for his conduct towards the officer,” Pacyga said.

Janes, from Shoreview, graduated from Mounds View High School before joining the Gophers.

Head Coach P.J. Fleck released this statement about the situation:

We have extremely high standards for members of our team and when those standards are not met there are consequences. The behavior exhibited in this situation is completely unacceptable and contradictory to the culture we are creating. Law enforcement officers speak to our team and educate them multiple times a year, and we greatly appreciate those who protect and serve us on a daily basis.

