MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Flakes will begin flying across southwest Minnesota late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. According to the National Weather Service, snow will be falling in the Twin Cities by 7 a.m. Sunday.
The Twin Cities could see 2 inches of snowfall by Sunday afternoon.
Snow will push in along the Interstate 90 corridor in the southern part of the state, with much of the accumulation staying to the south of I-94. Northern Minnesota is not expected to get hit with snow.
Heavier snowfall amounts will accumulate in the south, with 5 to 6 inches expected near the Minnesota-Iowa border, Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says.