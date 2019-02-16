MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Flakes will begin flying across southwest Minnesota late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. According to the National Weather Service, snow will be falling in the Twin Cities by 7 a.m. Sunday.

The Twin Cities could see 2 inches of snowfall by Sunday afternoon.

Here's the latest snowfall forecast for tonight through Sunday. And in case you're craving more snow, chances for accumulating snow are on the increase for Tue night/Wed with the potential for more again next weekend. Let the wintry fun continue! 🌨❄☃ #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/Fj3x1i5YQP — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 16, 2019

Snow will push in along the Interstate 90 corridor in the southern part of the state, with much of the accumulation staying to the south of I-94. Northern Minnesota is not expected to get hit with snow.

Here are the expected snow beginning times. pic.twitter.com/1TDRmshz4Z — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 17, 2019

Heavier snowfall amounts will accumulate in the south, with 5 to 6 inches expected near the Minnesota-Iowa border, Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says.