MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a woman and a man were shot Friday night in Minneapolis’ Willard-Hay neighborhood.

The shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Penn Avenue North. Both victims were driven to Hennepin Health, where they are being treated for non–life threatening injuries.

There is no word if police have any suspects in connection to this shooting. The investigation is ongoing.