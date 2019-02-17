  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Cloquet, Train Derailment

CLOQUET, Minn. (AP) — Crews are cleaning up a coal train derailment in northeastern Minnesota.

The train derailed near Cloquet around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. BNSF Railway spokeswoman Amy McBeth says a few of the derailed cars ended up on their side next to the St. Louis River, and some coal spilled onto the frozen river.

No injuries are reported. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

