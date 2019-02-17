BUYCK, Minn. (WCCO) — A man is dead after striking a tree and being thrown from his snowmobile Saturday night.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened about three miles east of County Road 422. Just before 6 p.m., another snowmobiler came up on 35-year-old Melvyn MacDonald, who appeared to have left the trail and crashed into a tree, throwing him from the snowmobile.

Despite the life-saving efforts of other snowmobilers and first responders, MacDonald died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.