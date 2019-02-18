NEVIS, Minn. (WCCO) — The deputies involved in a fatal shooting in Nevis were identified Monday afternoon.

Hubbard County sheriff’s deputy Seth Kuhn was identified as the officer who discharged his firearm during the incident, while deputy Erick Rypkema was identified as the deputy who suffered a gunshot wound after being fired upon by 34-year-old suspect Bryce Bellomo.

The incident started just before 8 p.m. Thursday, when Hubbard County deputies responded to a shooting outside of a daycare. They found a woman dead when they got there. The suspect had already driven away.

The women were later identified as sisters Heidi Pierce, 40, and Candi Goochey, 37, who were there to pick up their other sister’s children, whom she shared with Bellomo.

Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes told WCCO-TV Friday that the shooter took another woman hostage when he fled the daycare and later shot her as well. Deputies spotted the man’s vehicle north of Nevis and a pursuit ensued.

During the chase, which lasted for about 20 minutes across a number of icy roads, he fired at law enforcement vehicles and wounded a sheriff’s deputy. The man then drove his vehicle into a ditch on County Road 119. He then got out and exchanged gunfire with the deputies.

“I knew all three of them. It’s just really sad,” said friend Eddie Neidviecky.