MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Monday is Presidents Days, and here’s a quick breakdown on what’s open and what’s closed.
Schools
Most public schools will be closed. However, the University of Minnesota will be open.
Parking Meters
Drivers won’t have to plug meters in Minneapolis or St. Paul.
Public Transit
Buses and light rail trains will run on their regular schedules.
Mail carriers for the United States Postal Service have the day off. However, UPS and FedEx will make deliveries per usual.
Banks
Most bank locations will be closed, but some locations inside grocery stores could be open. Best to call ahead and check.
Libraries
Libraries will be closed.
Government Offices
Most government and state offices will be closed.
Malls
Most malls will be open.