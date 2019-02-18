MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Monday is Presidents Days, and here’s a quick breakdown on what’s open and what’s closed.

Schools

Most public schools will be closed. However, the University of Minnesota will be open.

Parking Meters

Drivers won’t have to plug meters in Minneapolis or St. Paul.

Public Transit

Buses and light rail trains will run on their regular schedules.

Mail

Mail carriers for the United States Postal Service have the day off. However, UPS and FedEx will make deliveries per usual.

Banks

Most bank locations will be closed, but some locations inside grocery stores could be open. Best to call ahead and check.

Libraries

Libraries will be closed.

Government Offices

Most government and state offices will be closed.

Malls

Most malls will be open.