SHAKOPEE, Minn. (AP) — The Scott County Attorney’s Office has ruled a Shakopee police officer’s use of deadly force was justified when he fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at him.

Officer Thor Carlson and a rookie he was training responded to a fire alarm call at the home of James Hanchett last November. A state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigation found the 61-year-old Hanchett, who was intoxicated, came to the front door and pointed a gun directly at Carlson, who fired several shots. Hanchett died later at the hospital.

Carlson told BCA investigators he thought Hanchett was going to shoot him.

