MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Today is President’s Day. But at the Minnesota House of Representatives, it’s Sovereignty Day, a chance for lawmakers to learn about tribal history and culture.

WCCO’s Katie Steiner was at the State Capitol in St. Paul Monday, where state lawmakers are learning more about the sovereign nations in Minnesota.

We have 11 sovereign Native American nations here in Minnesota, and today was all about them.

It all started with the drum. After the drum group performed, the 11 sovereign nations here in Minnesota brought in their flags.

The leaders of all 11 nations spoke, some more frustrated than others, and then Lt Gov. Patty Flanagan spoke. She’s the highest ranking native woman to hold public office, and this means a lot to her.

“Our tribal communities and their leaders have historically been left out of conversations that are in the legislative branch and I should add, the executive branch. So thank you for all of you who are here to learn more about our tribal groups across the state and how we can improve government to government relations,” Flanagan said.

Lawmakers listened to a history lesson until noon, followed by a question and answer, and then the tribal leaders will have a panel.