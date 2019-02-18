



A proposal going before the St. Paul City Council would reportedly require restaurants and convenience stores in the city to replace their plastic to-go containers with compostable alternatives by January of 2021.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the biodegradable mandate, which Minneapolis imposed in 2015, has been on the minds of St. Paul city councilmembers for years, although there have been concerns with timing and fears of alienating businesses, which are already working to impose mandates for paid sick leave and minimum wage increases.

St. Paul is likely to discuss the “Green To-Go” proposal on Feb. 20, the newspaper reports. A final vote is scheduled for Feb. 27.

